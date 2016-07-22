Edition:
Trump in the spotlight at the RNC

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he arrives to speak during the final session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump pauses as he accepts the nomination during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he stands in the Trump family box with his daughter Ivanka (R) awaiting the arrival onstage of his son Eric at the conclusion of former rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz's address during the third night at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Donald Trump (L) greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump smiles after speaking during his walk through at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Mike Pence greets Donald Trump after he arrived by helicopter at a Trump 'Friends and Family Arrival Event" for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump stands in the Trump family box with his daughter Ivanka awaiting the arrival onstage of his son Eric at the conclusion of former rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz's address, during the third night at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump greets his wife Melania on stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump stands in the Trump family box at the conclusion of former rival Ted Cruz's address during the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump greets supporters after arriving for an event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump enters the hall during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Melania Trump gestures at her husband, Donald Trump, as they leave the stage after she concluded her remarks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump reacts while talking to his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump gestures towards his wife Melania as she speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he escorts his wife Melania after she delivered her speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
