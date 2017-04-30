Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy holds a President Donald Trump doll during a rally marking Trump's first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (L), leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tours The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump holds an executive order on the establishment of office of trade and manufacturing policy, alongside Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a tour at The Ames Companies in Harrisburg....more
