Pictures | Wed Nov 23, 2016 | 4:50am IST

Trump meets the press

The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, speaking on a wide range of issues with New York Times editors and reporters on Tuesday. Trump, who has an adversarial relationship with the newspaper, has not held a traditional news conference to talk about his priorities since his election on Nov. 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. On Monday, he met with television anchors and news industry executives and reporters in a session The Washington Post described as a contentious but generally respectful. Trump singled out reporting of his campaign by CNN and NBC that he considered to be unfair, the Post said, citing four participants at the meeting in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building. Trump, who has never previously held public office, was quick to bristle at unflattering news coverage during the campaign, even as he remained accessible to certain reporters, including several from the Times. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
CBS host Gayle King departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. At one point, he banned The Post, Buzzfeed and Politico from receiving credentials to attend his events after their coverage was critical of him. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Jeff Zucker, president of CNN arrives to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump greets a security guard as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
ABC host George Stephanopoulos departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
CBS news hosts John Dickerson and Charlie Rose arrive to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump is stopped as he walks up a staircase in an attempt to depart the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Fox News President Bill Shine departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump gestures to diners as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A gathered crowd reacts to President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump waves to a crowd in the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
