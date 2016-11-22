Trump meets the press
The motorcade of President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, speaking on a wide range of issues with New York Times editors and reporters on Tuesday. Trump, who has an adversarial...more
CNN hosts Lester Holt (R) and Wolf Blitzer (C) depart after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. On Monday, he met with television anchors and news industry executives and reporters in a session The Washington Post described as a...more
President-elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building. Trump, who has never previously held public office, was quick to bristle at unflattering news coverage during the campaign, even as he remained...more
CBS host Gayle King departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. At one point, he banned The Post, Buzzfeed and Politico from receiving credentials to attend his events after their coverage was critical of him. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jeff Zucker, president of CNN arrives to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President-elect Donald Trump greets a security guard as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
ABC host George Stephanopoulos departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
CBS news hosts John Dickerson and Charlie Rose arrive to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President-elect Donald Trump is stopped as he walks up a staircase in an attempt to depart the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fox News President Bill Shine departs after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump gestures to diners as he departs the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A gathered crowd reacts to President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump waves to a crowd in the lobby of the New York Times building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Desperation outside Mosul
More than 54,000 people have been displaced so far in the campaign to take Mosul from Islamic State and ultimately, 700,000 people are thought likely to need...
Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine
Activists mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom.
Christian fighters battling for Mosul
Christian fighters, part of a dwindling population of Arab Christians across the Middle East, help to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in...
Obama and Putin's last meeting
U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for around four minutes at the APEC summit about Syria and Ukraine, in what is likely to...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.