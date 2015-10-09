Edition:
Trump on the stump

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organized by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organized by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organized by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Members of the Spaulding High School marching band play before a campaign town hall meeting with Donald Trump in Rochester, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Members of the Spaulding High School marching band play before a campaign town hall meeting with Donald Trump in Rochester, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Members of the Spaulding High School marching band play before a campaign town hall meeting with Donald Trump in Rochester, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP is parked at Keene High School, where Trump held a campaign rally, in Keene, New Hampshire, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP is parked at Keene High School, where Trump held a campaign rally, in Keene, New Hampshire, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A car with a New Hampshire license plate reading TRUMP is parked at Keene High School, where Trump held a campaign rally, in Keene, New Hampshire, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People holds signs as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to reveal his tax policy at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People holds signs as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to reveal his tax policy at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
People holds signs as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to reveal his tax policy at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump's greets the crowd during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Donald Trump's greets the crowd during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Donald Trump's greets the crowd during his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dallas, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dallas, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Dallas, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
