Trump on the stump

Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos, an anchor with the Spanish-language Univision network, was removed from Trump's news conference on Tuesday after the Republican presidential candidate said the journalist was asking a question out of turn. Ramos, who later returned to the televised event, was trying to query Trump about immigration when the real estate mogul told him several times to sit down. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

