Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 30, 2016 | 3:55am IST

Trump on top

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 23
Donald Trump stands between rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump stands between rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Donald Trump stands between rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
2 / 23
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 23
Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
4 / 23
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
5 / 23
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 23
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 23
Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
8 / 23
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organised by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organised by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organised by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
9 / 23
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
10 / 23
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
11 / 23
Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 23
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, as Donald Trump was expected to speak, in Los Angeles, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, as Donald Trump was expected to speak, in Los Angeles, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, as Donald Trump was expected to speak, in Los Angeles, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 23
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
14 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 23
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 23
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
17 / 23
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 23
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 23
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
20 / 23
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
21 / 23
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 23
Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Next Slideshows

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

Inside the Democratic Forces of Syria

On the battlefield with the U.S.-backed Syrian rebel alliance.

30 Jan 2016
Shadow politics

Shadow politics

The candidates cast a long shadow on the campaign trail.

29 Jan 2016
Gaza's way of the ninja

Gaza's way of the ninja

Youths, who have been receiving martial arts training decided to form a team to hold regular shows in the hope that the publicity generated will get them...

29 Jan 2016
Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

"Beating the Retreat" ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Republic Day celebrations.

29 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast