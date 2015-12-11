Trump on top
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump addresses a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Donald Trump addresses the crowd at an event organised by the Greater Charleston Business Alliance and the South Carolina African American Chamber of Commerce in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at a rally in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Donald Trump checks his notes before speaking at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel, as Donald Trump was expected to speak, in Los Angeles, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump waits to be introduced during a campaign event at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A supporter of Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the Spaulding High School marching band play before a campaign town hall meeting with Donald Trump in Rochester, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump autographs the chest of a woman at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Donald Trump speaks in New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have their picture taken before his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People who could not get into the gymnasium watch from a doorway as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump reads from the Wall Street Journal while speaking at a Trump for President campaign rally at the Jacksonsville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Daron Dean
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Donald Trump signs autographs in Macon, Georgia, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio talks with Donald Trump during a commercial break in the midst of the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Donald Trump gestures and declares "You're fired!" at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Donald Trump react as a protestor interrupts a campaign rally in Worcester, Massachusetts, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump gestures as if he is sleeping while talking about his opponent Jeb Bush during a Trump for President campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Dean Blake waits for Donald Trump to arrive to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex in Birmingham, Alabama, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the meeting of the New England Police Benevolent Association in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
