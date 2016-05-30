Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 30, 2016 | 6:40pm IST

Trump rallies Rolling Thunder

Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, kisses his new bride Lorraine Heist as riders pass by on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action,...more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, kisses his new bride Lorraine Heist as riders pass by on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 20
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
2 / 20
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
3 / 20
Bikers operating as security personnel watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Dugga8

Bikers operating as security personnel watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Bikers operating as security personnel watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Dugga8
Close
4 / 20
Supporters watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Supporters watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Supporters watch and listen as Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
5 / 20
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
6 / 20
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist share a kiss as they greet motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist share a kiss as they greet motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing...more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist share a kiss as they greet motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
7 / 20
People watch Republican Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People watch Republican Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
People watch Republican Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Dugga

Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Dugga

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Dugga
Close
10 / 20
U.S. Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police officers lead a procession of motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

U.S. Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police officers lead a procession of motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
U.S. Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police officers lead a procession of motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
11 / 20
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist salute and greet motorcyclists as they participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist salute and greet motorcyclists as they participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers and his bride Lorraine Heist salute and greet motorcyclists as they participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
12 / 20
Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 20
Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, which highlights POW-MIA issues, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 20
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
15 / 20
People watch Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People watch Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
People watch Donald Trump address the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 20
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 20
Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Donald Trump addresses the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally to highlight POW-MIA issues on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 20
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 20
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
People line the route as motorcyclists participate in the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of the best India pictures from this week.

27 May 2016
Sydney in lights

Sydney in lights

The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is underway with installations and projections illuminating the city.

27 May 2016
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S

Nihar Janga and Jairam Hathwar battle 25 rounds to become co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

27 May 2016
Return to Everest

Return to Everest

More than 330 climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest this month, after the earthquake last year forced hundreds abandon their expeditions.

25 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast