Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 13, 2016 | 1:25am IST

Trump rally mayhem

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
1 / 20
Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 20
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators hold signs and cheer after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Demonstrators hold signs and cheer after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators hold signs and cheer after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
4 / 20
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Close
5 / 20
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
6 / 20
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
7 / 20
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
9 / 20
Members of the cleaning crew sweep the floor at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Members of the cleaning crew sweep the floor at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Members of the cleaning crew sweep the floor at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
10 / 20
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Close
11 / 20
A Trump supporter holds a sign against demonstrators after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A Trump supporter holds a sign against demonstrators after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A Trump supporter holds a sign against demonstrators after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
12 / 20
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Close
13 / 20
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
14 / 20
Trump supporters hold signs after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Trump supporters hold signs after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Trump supporters hold signs after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
15 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump photograph protesters against Trump, as they wait to enter the Peabody Opera House where he would give a speech in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Supporters of Donald Trump photograph protesters against Trump, as they wait to enter the Peabody Opera House where he would give a speech in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump photograph protesters against Trump, as they wait to enter the Peabody Opera House where he would give a speech in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Close
16 / 20
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty
Close
17 / 20
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech at the Peabody Opera House, in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech at the Peabody Opera House, in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech at the Peabody Opera House, in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
18 / 20
A Trump supporter (R) talks to a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

A Trump supporter (R) talks to a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) talks to a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
19 / 20
Member of the cleaning crew sweeps the stands at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Member of the cleaning crew sweeps the stands at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Member of the cleaning crew sweeps the stands at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
A refugee childhood

A refugee childhood

Next Slideshows

A refugee childhood

A refugee childhood

Refugee children find moments to be kids in a long, arduous journey to Europe.

12 Mar 2016
Trudeau goes to Washington

Trudeau goes to Washington

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the White House for talks and a state dinner, ending a frosty period in U.S.-Canada relations.

12 Mar 2016
Syria's fragile truce

Syria's fragile truce

The ceasefire agreement has reduced violence but not halted the fighting.

11 Mar 2016
After the tsunami

After the tsunami

Thousands lost their lives in Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami five years ago that turned towns to matchwood and triggered a nuclear disaster.

11 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast