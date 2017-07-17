Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump reacts as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event. Trump did not give details about what his administration would do to protect manufacturers, but he railed against tariffs charged by other countries and unfair trade practices. "That includes cracking down on the predatory online sales of foreign goods, which is absolutely killing our shoppers and our shopping centers," he said. "If you look at what is going on with shopping centers and stores and jobs and stores, it�s been very, very tough for them. They�ve have had a very hard time, closing at numbers and records that have never been seen before," he said. It was unclear what Trump meant by stopping "predatory online sales," and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for more information on that subject. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

