Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 29, 2017 | 3:10am IST

Trump speaks at NRA convention

NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. Trump pledged his allegiance to the powerful National Rifle Association, the country's leading gun-rights advocacy group, at a convention attended by thousands. Elected in part on a law-and-order platform, Trump was the first sitting president to address the NRA since fellow Republican Ronald Reagan in 1983. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. Trump pledged his allegiance to the powerful National Rifle Association, the country's leading gun-rights advocacy group, at a convention attended by thousands. Elected in part on a law-and-order platform, Trump was the first sitting president to address the NRA since fellow Republican Ronald Reagan in 1983. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 10
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes from his vow to build a border wall to dismissing Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes from his vow to build a border wall to dismissing Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 10
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's annual convention in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's annual convention in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 10
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House," he said. "We want to assure you of the sacred right of self-defense for all of our citizens." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House,"...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House," he said. "We want to assure you of the sacred right of self-defense for all of our citizens." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 10
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with a long litany of actions to loosen federal regulations and review free trade agreements. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with a long litany of actions to loosen federal regulations and review free trade agreements. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 10
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 10
Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 10
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 10
Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 10
White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

Next Slideshows

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate...

29 Apr 2017
Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

29 Apr 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Apr 2017
India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

28 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast