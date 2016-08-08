Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 8, 2016 | 11:30pm IST

Trumping the economy

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to regain momentum with an economic speech in which he floated new tax breaks and cuts to regulation, as protesters repeatedly interrupted him. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to regain momentum with an economic speech in which he floated new tax breaks and cuts to regulation, as protesters repeatedly interrupted him. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to regain momentum with an economic speech in which he floated new tax breaks and cuts to regulation, as protesters repeatedly interrupted him. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 9
Trump said his plan would include imposing a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations, reducing rates for income and corporate taxes, and establishing new provisions for working parents dealing with childcare costs. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Trump said his plan would include imposing a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations, reducing rates for income and corporate taxes, and establishing new provisions for working parents dealing with childcare costs. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Trump said his plan would include imposing a temporary moratorium on new federal regulations, reducing rates for income and corporate taxes, and establishing new provisions for working parents dealing with childcare costs. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 9
A Secret Service agent is seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A Secret Service agent is seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A Secret Service agent is seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 9
Trump told the Detroit Economic Club, a traditional venue for political candidates to discuss their economic vision, that policies supported by Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent, had hurt Michigan's economy. "She is the candidate of the past," Trump said. "Ours is the campaign of the future." REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Trump told the Detroit Economic Club, a traditional venue for political candidates to discuss their economic vision, that policies supported by Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent, had hurt Michigan's economy. "She is the candidate of the past,"...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Trump told the Detroit Economic Club, a traditional venue for political candidates to discuss their economic vision, that policies supported by Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent, had hurt Michigan's economy. "She is the candidate of the past," Trump said. "Ours is the campaign of the future." REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 9
The Detroit speech was Trump's first on the economy since announcing a 13-man team of economic advisers last week, which held its first conference call on Sunday. It also came after what was widely seen as his worst week as a presidential candidate for the Nov. 8 election. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The Detroit speech was Trump's first on the economy since announcing a 13-man team of economic advisers last week, which held its first conference call on Sunday. It also came after what was widely seen as his worst week as a presidential candidate...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
The Detroit speech was Trump's first on the economy since announcing a 13-man team of economic advisers last week, which held its first conference call on Sunday. It also came after what was widely seen as his worst week as a presidential candidate for the Nov. 8 election. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 9
A protester is led out as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester is led out as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
A protester is led out as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 9
Trump got entangled in days of dispute with the parents of a Muslim American soldier who was killed in the Iraq war, and sparred with party leaders. Frustrated Republicans plan to put forth a conservative alternative to Trump, former top House aide and former CIA officer Evan McMullin REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Trump got entangled in days of dispute with the parents of a Muslim American soldier who was killed in the Iraq war, and sparred with party leaders. Frustrated Republicans plan to put forth a conservative alternative to Trump, former top House aide...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Trump got entangled in days of dispute with the parents of a Muslim American soldier who was killed in the Iraq war, and sparred with party leaders. Frustrated Republicans plan to put forth a conservative alternative to Trump, former top House aide and former CIA officer Evan McMullin REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 9
Trump's rough ride last week took its toll in opinion polls. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday gave his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, an eight-point lead, 50 percent to 42 percent. His effort to move to a new phase of the campaign was marred by frequent outbursts from protesters. Trump waited for the interruptions to end, refraining from his practice at campaign rallies of asking security to "get them out of here." REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Trump's rough ride last week took its toll in opinion polls. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday gave his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, an eight-point lead, 50 percent to 42 percent. His effort to move to a new phase of the...more

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Trump's rough ride last week took its toll in opinion polls. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday gave his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, an eight-point lead, 50 percent to 42 percent. His effort to move to a new phase of the campaign was marred by frequent outbursts from protesters. Trump waited for the interruptions to end, refraining from his practice at campaign rallies of asking security to "get them out of here." REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 9
An attendee is seen before Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

An attendee is seen before Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
An attendee is seen before Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Russia hosts army games

Russia hosts army games

Next Slideshows

Russia hosts army games

Russia hosts army games

More than 20 countries showcase their military hardware as they take part in the International Army Games outside Moscow.

08 Aug 2016
Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia

Macedonia declares a state of emergency in its capital Skopje and neighboring districts after at least 21 people were killed in flash floods.

08 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 2

Rio Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from the second day of competition at the Rio Games.

08 Aug 2016
Today's Olympic news: Record swims

Today's Olympic news: Record swims

World records were shattered in the pool on the first night of competition at the Rio Games.

07 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast