Trump's ascent to the presidency
Donald Trump arrives by escalator inside at Trump Tower to announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump,...more
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump gets in his SUV as he departs an event at the police headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Governor Chris Christie (L) and rival candidate Donald Trump (R) laugh together during a commercial break in the midst of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Donald Trump looks to the ceiling referencing the height of a promised immigration wall during a rally at the The Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump holds up a crying child from the crowd as he arrives at a Trump campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
U.S. Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump reacts to an answer his wife Melania gives during an interview on NBC's "Today" show in New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photo after an interview with Reuters in his office in Trump Tower, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29,...more
Donald Trump appears onstage in a blaze of lights at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Donald Trump looks out at Lake Michigan during a visit to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Donald Trump arrives in the rain for a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump stands on a chair to speak to people in an overflow area after a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman kisses her son while standing in the audience as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Aston, Pennsylvania, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump walks off his plane at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A journalist records a video from screen as Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump views a replica of the Oval Office on a tour of the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump is seen during his presidential town hall debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (not shown) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Trump stands with female supporters on stage at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida, October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) shows Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump (C) the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 27, 2016, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November...more
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media as he tours a Carrier factory in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump greets Kellyanne Conway, his campaign manager and senior advisor, during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Inmates butchered during Brazil prison riot
Twenty-seven inmates were killed after a Brazilian prison riot broke out, adding to chaos in a penitentiary system in which some 140 inmates have died in gang...
Mr. Trump goes to Washington
The President-elect arrives in the capital on the eve of his inauguration.
Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert
Artists perform during Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration.
Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president
Senegalese forces enter Gambia to remove longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after last month's election.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.