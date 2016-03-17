Edition:
Trump's female fans

A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A woman blows a kiss to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) after Trump autographed her chest at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Rosemary Harder poses for a picture before Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri, primary elections during a news conference at his Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take pictures and seek autographs from Trump (R) at a campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A woman watches Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A supporter looks at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Barbara Tomasino shows her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before a campaign rally at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A fan reacts to meeting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as he greets supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A supporter holds up a magazine that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Picture taken March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A supporter talks to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. The rally was part of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown's "No BS Backyard BBQ" series with all of the presidential candidates. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
