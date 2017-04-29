Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 29, 2017 | 5:40am IST

Trump's first 100 days

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath during inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and the entire chamber reacts towards Carryn Owens, widow of Navy Seal Ryan Owens, as Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, after being mentioned in the Joint Session of Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
President Trump applauds Judge Neil Gorsuch as he is hugged by his wife Louise after being sworn in as an Associate Supreme Court Justice by Justice Anthony Kennedy in the Rose Garden of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Trump is shown in an official White House image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter on April 7, 2017. Pictures clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Stafff Reince Priebus. The White House/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Journalist are see reflected as White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
People gather for the Women's March in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
President Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and then National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People gather to pray in a baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
President Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive at a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
A protester holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Jared Kushner meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A military aide, carrying the "football" containing launch codes for nuclear weapons, accompanies President Trump onto Marine One. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Akie Abe attend dinner with President Trump his wife Melania, and Robert Kraft (2nd-L), owner of the New England Patriots at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
President Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
House Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speak with the media about the ongoing Russia investigation on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump's joint news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
President Trump talks with auto industry leaders, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra (4th L) and United Auto Workers (UAW) President Dennis Williams (4th R) at the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
President Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fence between Mexico and the United States near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
President Trump leaves without signing executive orders on trade as Vice President Mike Pence reacts during a signing ceremony at the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
President Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center to as they attend a meeting regarding the Supreme Court nomination at the Roosevelt room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump walk along the colonnade ahead of a joint press conference by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and her father, President Donald Trump, at the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Joseph Kushner holds up a toy Marine One as his grandfather, President Trump, holds hands with him and his sister Arabella as they depart aboard Marine One from the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melaniabmeet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
President Trump holds an executive order dealing with the structure of the National Security Council after signing it in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Under a painting of Hillary Clinton, President Trump makes a surprise appearance in front of people touring the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attorney General-nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
President Trump talks to senior staff Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Trump during a news conference at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan departs following a meeting with President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
President Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Glenn Thrush (L), chief White House political correspondent for the The New York Times, works in the briefing room after being excluded from a gaggle at the White House. Several major news organizations including CNN, The New York Times and Politico were excluded from an off camera "gaggle" meeting with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in his office that was held in place of the regular daily press briefing. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
President Trump arrives to announce his nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the empty associate justice seat of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

29 Apr 2017
Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

29 Apr 2017
Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to...

29 Apr 2017
Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate...

29 Apr 2017

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

