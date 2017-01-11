Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 11, 2017 | 10:55pm IST

Trump's first news conference as president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump (C) smiles as he is applauded by his son Eric Trump (L) daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr. (R) ahead of a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President-elect Donald Trump (C) smiles as he is applauded by his son Eric Trump (L) daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr. (R) ahead of a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump (C) smiles as he is applauded by his son Eric Trump (L) daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr. (R) ahead of a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 12
Vice President-elect Mike Pence (L) is seen in the background as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Vice President-elect Mike Pence (L) is seen in the background as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Vice President-elect Mike Pence (L) is seen in the background as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump waits with his children before speaking during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump waits with his children before speaking during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump waits with his children before speaking during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 12
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 12
A man adjusts stacks of papers while waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to speak during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man adjusts stacks of papers while waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to speak during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A man adjusts stacks of papers while waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to speak during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 12
A member of the media waits fo President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A member of the media waits fo President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
A member of the media waits fo President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Trump since his win

Trump since his win

Next Slideshows

Trump since his win

Trump since his win

President-elect Donald Trump has met with politicians, business leaders and entertainment figures since his November 8th election win.

11 Jan 2017
Migrants out in the cold

Migrants out in the cold

Dozens of Asian, Afghan and Pakistani migrants, some with children, camp out in makeshift tents in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Serbia's...

11 Jan 2017
Vibrant Gujarat summit 2017

Vibrant Gujarat summit 2017

Pictures from India�s biggest investor summit, organized in PM Narendra Modi�s home state of Gujarat.

11 Jan 2017
Obama's farewell address

Obama's farewell address

President Obama delivers a farewell address reflecting on his time in office and thanking his supporters in his hometown of Chicago.

11 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast