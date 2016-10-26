Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 1:30am IST

Trump's Hollywood star vandalized

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2016. Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced by a vandal wielding a sledgehammer and a pick-axe on Wednesday in an act captured on video, police said. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2016.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
People take photos of Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized. Los Angeles police expect to arrest someone for the vandalism, which left Trump's name scratched out of the star, the emblem in the middle dislodged and chips missing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People take photos of Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized. A video posted at Deadline.com, a Hollywood media industry website, showed a man wearing a hard-hat and reflective vest swinging a sledgehammer and pick-axe in the pre-dawn darkness. REUTERS/Omar Younis

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized. The area had been cordoned off with traffic barriers and cones, giving it the appearance of a legitimate work site. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed. The Republican presidential nominee, real estate developer and reality TV star has faced several large protests during his campaign appearances in California, where polls show him far behind Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed. The former host of the NBC show "The Apprentice," Trump received his Walk of Fame star in 2007. A spokeswoman for Trump could not be reached immediately for comment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed.

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is pictured empty after it was vandalized. Los Angeles police spokeswoman Liliana Preciado at the scene confirmed investigators have video capturing the vandalism attack and she said police expected to arrest whoever was responsible. Police said they do not know the motive for the vandalism. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is pictured empty after it was vandalized.

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed after it was vandalized. Los Angeles-based City News Service reported that a man identifying himself as James Lambert Otis said he damaged the installation "to make a point." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed after it was vandalized.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed. City News reported the man said he had family members who were victims of sexual assault and he had intended to remove the star, which he was unable to do, and auction it off to benefit women who have alleged Trump groped them. Trump has denied the allegations. Otis could not be reached for comment on the report. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed. His star on the Walk of Fame was previously targeted. In the summer, a street artist erected a tiny wall around the star, complete with miniature American flags and barbed wire. The art piece, which was later removed, made light of Trump's campaign pledge to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is fixed.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cement is poured on Donald Trump's star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cement is poured on Donald Trump's star.

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
People take photos by Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as it is being fixed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People take photos by Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as it is being fixed.

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Cement is poured on Donald Trump's star. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cement is poured on Donald Trump's star.

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
