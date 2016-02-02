Trump's Iowa disappointment
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Austin Bayliss of Altoona, Iowa, watches as the stage for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's caucus night rally is taken down in West Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at the Republican caucus site at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump stands prior to the start of the Iowa caucuses at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
The rise of Rubio
Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Pregnant in the Zika zone
Experts believe as the Zika virus spreads from Brazil, other countries in the Americas are also likely to see cases of babies with Zika-linked birth defects.
Trump, piece by piece
Focusing in on the details of the Republican front runner Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.