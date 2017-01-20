Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 6:15am IST

Trump's "Make America Great Again" welcome concert

Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Lee Greenwood performs with the Frontmen of Country during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial after the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 20
People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
People stand for the national anthem before President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump addresses the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down sings during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial. in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Toby Keith performs at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 20
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump attends the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 20
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
A military fife and drum corps prepare to take the stage at the Lincoln Memorial to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Greenwood at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
The U.S. Army Band performs during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Carolyn Hanna, a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump from the Bahamas, smiles during an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump salutes next to his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they arrive at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
U.S. Army Old Guard Drum Corps perform during the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by his wife Melania and family attend the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump attend an Inaugural Concert at the Lincoln Memorial al the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 20
President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his family take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected...

Next Slideshows

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegal's army enters Gambia to install elected president

Senegalese forces enter Gambia to remove longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down after last month's election.

20 Jan 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

20 Jan 2017
India beat England at Cuttack

India beat England at Cuttack

Photos from the second ODI of the three-match series between India and England in Cuttack.

19 Jan 2017
Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Blazing high rise collapses in Iran

Rescue teams were searching for at least 25 trapped firefighters and medics treated dozens of casualties after a blazing high-rise building collapsed in...

19 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast