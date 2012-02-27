Edition:
Tsunami: Before and after

<p>A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora </p>

<p>The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office</p>

<p>The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora </p>

<p>The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

