Tsunami: Before and after
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
Streets flooded after the tsunami in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A tsunami wave crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A seawall and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
An area of devastation in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, the day the tsunami hit. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over school grounds in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The school grounds today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The street and bridge today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
Streets flooded after the tsunami struck in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The area today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The fishing port today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a seawall in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
A wave from the tsunami crashes over a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Miyako City Office
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The street and seawall today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
A wave from the tsunami flows over a street and a bridge in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. REUTERS/Toshihiro Nagahora
The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The bridge and street today. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Next Slideshows
Deadly train derailment
A passenger train derails in southern Ontario, Canada killing at least three people.
Protests over Koran burning
Protests rage in the Muslim world over the desecration of copies of the Koran.
Gujarat Riots: 10 Years On
In 2002, India witnessed some of its worst religious riots since independence in Gujarat, which left some 2,500 people dead.
Photos of the week
Our best photos of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.