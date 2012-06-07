Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2012 | 6:50pm IST

Tsunami debris

<p>A very large and heavy dock measuring 7' tall, 19' wide and 66' long that washed ashore on Agate Beach, one mile north of Newport, Oregon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department</p>

A very large and heavy dock measuring 7' tall, 19' wide and 66' long that washed ashore on Agate Beach, one mile north of Newport, Oregon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A very large and heavy dock measuring 7' tall, 19' wide and 66' long that washed ashore on Agate Beach, one mile north of Newport, Oregon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Close
1 / 16
<p>A metal placard bearing Japanese writing that details manufacturer and fabrication date, among other information, on the dock that washed ashore one mile north of Newport, Oregon on June 6, 2012. The writing reads "Misawa region wide-area fishery harbor improvement work. June 2008, Nishimura Sangyo Co., Type of Structure: PC Segment, Constructor: Zeniya Kaiyo Service Co. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department</p>

A metal placard bearing Japanese writing that details manufacturer and fabrication date, among other information, on the dock that washed ashore one mile north of Newport, Oregon on June 6, 2012. The writing reads "Misawa region wide-area fishery...more

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A metal placard bearing Japanese writing that details manufacturer and fabrication date, among other information, on the dock that washed ashore one mile north of Newport, Oregon on June 6, 2012. The writing reads "Misawa region wide-area fishery harbor improvement work. June 2008, Nishimura Sangyo Co., Type of Structure: PC Segment, Constructor: Zeniya Kaiyo Service Co. REUTERS/Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Close
2 / 16
<p>A Japanese fishing vessel, believed have been lost as a result of last year's tsunami, sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence</p>

A Japanese fishing vessel, believed have been lost as a result of last year's tsunami, sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Japanese fishing vessel, believed have been lost as a result of last year's tsunami, sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Close
3 / 16
<p>A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force</p>

A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A house drifts in the ocean east of Sendai, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/US Air Force

Close
4 / 16
<p>Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S.Navy</p>

Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S.Navy

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Japan, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S.Navy

Close
5 / 16
<p>Oil leaks from ships swept out to sea by the tsunami, in Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun </p>

Oil leaks from ships swept out to sea by the tsunami, in Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Oil leaks from ships swept out to sea by the tsunami, in Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture in northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Close
6 / 16
<p>A Japanese home adrift in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord</p>

A Japanese home adrift in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A Japanese home adrift in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Close
7 / 16
<p>A damaged house floating at sea in an area devastated by the tsunami, in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A damaged house floating at sea in an area devastated by the tsunami, in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A damaged house floating at sea in an area devastated by the tsunami, in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 16
<p>Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Todd/U.S.Navy</p>

Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Todd/U.S.Navy

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Debris floating in the Pacific Ocean, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Todd/U.S.Navy

Close
9 / 16
<p>A boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse</p>

A boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A boat adrift in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse

Close
10 / 16
<p>Wreckage floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse</p>

Wreckage floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Wreckage floating in the Pacific Ocean off Miyagi Prefecture, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Chief Intelligence Specialist Michael Rouse

Close
11 / 16
<p>A barge adrift in the Pacific Ocean near Sendai following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord</p>

A barge adrift in the Pacific Ocean near Sendai following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A barge adrift in the Pacific Ocean near Sendai following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Close
12 / 16
<p>Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R) who was swept out to sea by a tsunami is seen as resuers approach him off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force</p>

Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R) who was swept out to sea by a tsunami is seen as resuers approach him off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R) who was swept out to sea by a tsunami is seen as resuers approach him off Fukushima prefecture, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Close
13 / 16
<p>Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel search for victims at sea in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
14 / 16
<p>Naval air crewmen assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron inspect debris drifting in the Pacific Ocean following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord</p>

Naval air crewmen assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron inspect debris drifting in the Pacific Ocean following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Thursday, June 07, 2012

Naval air crewmen assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron inspect debris drifting in the Pacific Ocean following the tsunami, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan McCord

Close
15 / 16
<p>A dog, believed to have survived three weeks at sea following the tsunami, is rescued from a house adrift off Kesennuma, northern Japan, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard</p>

A dog, believed to have survived three weeks at sea following the tsunami, is rescued from a house adrift off Kesennuma, northern Japan, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard

Thursday, June 07, 2012

A dog, believed to have survived three weeks at sea following the tsunami, is rescued from a house adrift off Kesennuma, northern Japan, April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Japan Coast Guard

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Ancient finds

Ancient finds

Next Slideshows

Ancient finds

Ancient finds

A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.

07 Jun 2012
Venus journeys across the Sun

Venus journeys across the Sun

In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.

06 Jun 2012
Best of E3

Best of E3

Highlights from the annual video game expo.

06 Jun 2012
World Environment Day

World Environment Day

June 5 marks World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually to raise global awareness about environmental issues and stimulate political action.

06 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast