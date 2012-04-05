Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 6, 2012 | 12:35am IST

Tsunami 'ghost ship'

<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Friday, April 06, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Close
1 / 4
<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Friday, April 06, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Close
2 / 4
<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Friday, April 06, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis

Close
3 / 4
<p>The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence</p>

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Friday, April 06, 2012

The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence

Close
4 / 4
View Again
View Next
Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

Next Slideshows

Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

The Rocinha favela overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas.

05 Apr 2012
Kosher for Passover

Kosher for Passover

Jews around the world prepare for Passover.

05 Apr 2012
Housefull 2

Housefull 2

Pictures from the premiere of Bollywood film Housefull 2 in Singapore

05 Apr 2012
Oddly enough

Oddly enough

Strange and unusual pictures from around the world.

05 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast