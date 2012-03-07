Tsunami: Then and now
A whirlpool caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami is seen near Oarai City, Ibaraki prefecture, in this image taken March 11, 2011 (L), with the same area being shown on March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Natori city in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Natural gas storage tanks burn at the Cosmo oil refinery in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in this aerial view image taken March 11, 2011 (above), while the same area is shown again on March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, is seen in these aerial view images taken in October 2008 (top) and on February 26, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Otsuchi town in Iwate prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 14, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Yamada town in Iwate prefecture is seen in two images taken on March 14, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A personal belongings collection centre for items found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken April 9, 2011 (top) and March 5, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Minamisanriku town in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Iwanuma city in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Members of a Japan Ground Self Defense Force unit salute after placing a coffin of a victim from the earthquake and tsunami into a burial site at a temporary mass grave site in Higashimatsushima, in Miyagi prefecture, in this photo taken April 4, 2011 (top), with the same site shown on March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Two aerial views of the tsunami-devastated Minamisanriku town taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 7, 2012, are seen in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Sendai airport in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 2, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A tsunami-devastated disaster prevention office building in Minamisanriku town, Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 26, 2011 (top) and March 2, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami and earthquake-hit Iwaki city in Fukushima prefecture is seen in these images taken March 11, 2011 (top) and March 7, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Higashimatsushima city in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A tsunami-devastated area is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, in this aerial view images taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Kesennuma in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Kesennuma in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 18, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Shinchi town in Fukushima prefecture is seen in these images taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 2, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A tsunami-devastated area in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken March 14, 2011 (top) and March 4, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A tsunami-devastated area in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these aerial view images taken March 12, 2011 (L) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Kesennuma in Miyagi prefecture, is seen in these images taken March 13, 2011 (top) and March 1, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A tsunami-devastated area is seen in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, in this aerial views taken March 12, 2011 (top) and March 3, 2012, in this combination photo released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The tsunami-devastated Onagawa town in Miyagi prefecture is seen in these images taken on March 16, 2011 (top) and March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in Fukushima prefecture, in aerial shots taken in December 2000 (top) and February 26, 2012, in this combination picture released by Kyodo on March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
A combination photograph shows the same location on a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture on two different dates, April 4, 2011 (top) and February 22, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Carlos Barria (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location on a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Toshiro Nagahora (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 16, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in a fishing port in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan on three different dates, March 17, 2011 (top), August 12, 2011 (centre) and February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (top/centre) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location on a street in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Toshiro Nagahora (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Rikuzentakata, northern Japan on three different dates, March 13, 2011 (top), September 9, 2011 (centre) and February 19, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture on two different dates, March 22, 2011 (top) and February 21, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Carlos Barria (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan on two different dates, March 31, 2011 (top) and February 19, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, April 17, 2011 (top) and February 18, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, April 5, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on three different dates, March 15, 2011 (top), August 13, 2011 (centre) and February 18, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Aly Song (top), Kim Kyung-Hoon (centre) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture on two different dates, March 19, 2011 (top), and February 19, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same area in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan on two different dates, March 11, 2011 (top) and February 17, 2012 (bottom). REUTERS/Miyako City Office (top) and Toru Hanai
A combination photograph shows the same location at a fishing port in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture on two different dates, April 11, 2011 (top) and February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
