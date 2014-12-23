Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 23, 2014 | 10:00pm IST

Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 24
The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 24
A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 24
Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 24
A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 24
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 24
Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

A year in review of the world's monarchies.

23 Dec 2014
Jesus in Philadelphia

Jesus in Philadelphia

Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, a former heroin addict has dressed as Jesus Christ and walked the streets of Philadelphia.

23 Dec 2014
Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas makes appearances around the world.

22 Dec 2014
Guardian of time

Guardian of time

Domenico Agostinelli, 74, has a passion that has led him over the past 60 years to pick up and collect things of all types, from antique art to everyday objects...

22 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures