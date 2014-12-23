Tsunami's unclaimed possessions
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are arranged to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of...more
A mask is handed over to a policeman as the container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims is opened outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen hold bags with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims before they are photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are carried from a container to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman opens a box with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims to be photographed outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Boxes with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are put back into a container outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
