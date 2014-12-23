Tsunami's unclaimed possessions

The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of...more

The closed doors of a container with personal possessions of 2004 tsunami victims are seen outside a police station in Takua Pa, in Phang Nga province December 19, 2014. The container was handed over to Thai police in 2011 and contains hundreds of plastic police evidence bags - each one holding precious items found on the body of a victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close