Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela November 1, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 20, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the Venezuelan constitution while he speaks during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast May 31, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 16, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro visits a criminology lab during his weekly broadcast August 23, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro speaks with a child during his weekly broadcast May 3, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro reads a pro-government newspaper as he speaks during his weekly broadcast September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (2nd L) dance during his weekly broadcast in the state of Cojedes, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a TV with the image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during his weekly broadcast June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro speaks in front of a nativity scene during his weekly broadcast December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro prepares to hit a ball with his fist during his weekly broadcast August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast September 27, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during his weekly broadcast November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro speaks with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, during his weekly broadcast July 12, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast August 2, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
President Nicolas Maduro holds a copy of the country's constitution as he speaks during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives to his radio program at Catia neighbourhood in Caracas, July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro speaks next to a cardboard cutout of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez riding a bicycle during his weekly broadcast October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast at the entrance of the 4F military fort, where the tomb of late President Hugo Chavez is located in Caracas October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
