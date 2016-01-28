Tunisia's idle generation
Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate...more
People are seen beside a graffiti which reads "where is the employment" at the impoverished Karma neighborhood, in Kasserine, Tunisia January 27, 2016. If Tunisia was hailed as the success story of the Arab Spring revolts for its democratic progress,...more
Unemployed graduates shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government for job opportunities, in front the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Tunisia's government is facing increasing challenges...more
Mehrez Yahyaoui, 36, who is unemployed and brother of Ridha Yahyaoui, wipes away his mother's tears as she mourns Ridha during a meeting with journalists at their house in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. "Ridha killed himself because he lost...more
An unemployed graduate Rabie Gharssali, 35, prays beside the grave of his friend Ridha Yahyaoui at a cemetery in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. In Kasserine, the impoverished central city where protests began, more disaffected young men have...more
A citizen and soldiers carry a man who attempted to set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. The unrest has quickly spread to other towns in the north and...more
Tunisian police officers and security personnel shout slogans and hold flag during a protest in Tunis ,Tunisia 25 January 2016. The government declared a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to cope with the unrest. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Chanting "Work, Freedom, Dignity", protesters have been quick to evoke...more
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. "I thought the revolution would give us hope to find work with dignity," said Haamza Hizi,...more
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23,...more
Unemployed graduates eat couscous as they hold a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. Its young democracy brought a new constitution, a political compromise between secular and...more
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23,...more
An army soldier tries to disperse protesters as he stands guard with his comrades outside the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. University graduates comprise one-third of jobless Tunisians after student...more
A unemployed graduate (L) shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide job opportunities near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. Those conditions are part of why even middle-class, educated Tunisians...more
A protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police in Kasserine, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
A boy walks to school at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hilmi Hamzaoui, 26, who is an unemployed graduate, jokes with his father as he sits beside his degree certificate at his house courtyard at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Fezai Rebah, 28, an unemployed graduate shows her Master�s Degree certificate during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Wrida, 75, a mother of three unemployed children, pours dirty water outside her house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Unemployed graduates link arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A riot policeman reacts to tear gas fired by his comrades during clashes with protesters in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Unemployed men sit on motorcycle beside a graffiti which reads "Marginalized youth" at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman is seen with her brother at their house courtyard in the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Merouan, 23, who is an unemployed graduate, watches television at his house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
