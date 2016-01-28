Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2016 | 11:15pm IST

Tunisia's idle generation

Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate Tunisian vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment and police abuse that spread revolt across the Arab world. Five years on, Ridha Yahyaoui, another young Tunisian, has killed himself in frustration after being refused a job, inflaming protests through the same impoverished towns that once brought down the regime of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. On December 17, 2010, a young, desperate Tunisian vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment and police abuse that spread revolt across the Arab world. Five years on, Ridha Yahyaoui, another young Tunisian, has killed himself in frustration after being refused a job, inflaming protests through the same impoverished towns that once brought down the regime of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 24
People are seen beside a graffiti which reads "where is the employment" at the impoverished Karma neighborhood, in Kasserine, Tunisia January 27, 2016. If Tunisia was hailed as the success story of the Arab Spring revolts for its democratic progress, it has also become an example of the dangers in failing to tackle economic malaise, alienation and frustrations of North African youth. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People are seen beside a graffiti which reads "where is the employment" at the impoverished Karma neighborhood, in Kasserine, Tunisia January 27, 2016. If Tunisia was hailed as the success story of the Arab Spring revolts for its democratic progress,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
People are seen beside a graffiti which reads "where is the employment" at the impoverished Karma neighborhood, in Kasserine, Tunisia January 27, 2016. If Tunisia was hailed as the success story of the Arab Spring revolts for its democratic progress, it has also become an example of the dangers in failing to tackle economic malaise, alienation and frustrations of North African youth. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 24
Unemployed graduates shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government for job opportunities, in front the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Tunisia's government is facing increasing challenges including a split in the ruling party Nidaa Tounes, a stubborn Islamist militant insurgency, a weak economy and the explosion last week of social tensions over jobs and opportunities. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Unemployed graduates shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government for job opportunities, in front the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Tunisia's government is facing increasing challenges...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Unemployed graduates shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government for job opportunities, in front the Assembly of People's Representatives in Tunis, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Tunisia's government is facing increasing challenges including a split in the ruling party Nidaa Tounes, a stubborn Islamist militant insurgency, a weak economy and the explosion last week of social tensions over jobs and opportunities. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
3 / 24
Mehrez Yahyaoui, 36, who is unemployed and brother of Ridha Yahyaoui, wipes away his mother's tears as she mourns Ridha during a meeting with journalists at their house in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. "Ridha killed himself because he lost hope," said Yahyaoui's father Hathmane, clutching a photograph of his son. "I have lost my son, but I warn the authorities, my son will be the new Bouazizi and his death with create more protests for work and dignity." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Mehrez Yahyaoui, 36, who is unemployed and brother of Ridha Yahyaoui, wipes away his mother's tears as she mourns Ridha during a meeting with journalists at their house in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. "Ridha killed himself because he lost...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Mehrez Yahyaoui, 36, who is unemployed and brother of Ridha Yahyaoui, wipes away his mother's tears as she mourns Ridha during a meeting with journalists at their house in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. "Ridha killed himself because he lost hope," said Yahyaoui's father Hathmane, clutching a photograph of his son. "I have lost my son, but I warn the authorities, my son will be the new Bouazizi and his death with create more protests for work and dignity." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 24
An unemployed graduate Rabie Gharssali, 35, prays beside the grave of his friend Ridha Yahyaoui at a cemetery in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. In Kasserine, the impoverished central city where protests began, more disaffected young men have threatened to kill themselves. Two were injured after trying to throw themselves off the roof of the local government building in fits of anger over the lack of jobs. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An unemployed graduate Rabie Gharssali, 35, prays beside the grave of his friend Ridha Yahyaoui at a cemetery in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. In Kasserine, the impoverished central city where protests began, more disaffected young men have...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An unemployed graduate Rabie Gharssali, 35, prays beside the grave of his friend Ridha Yahyaoui at a cemetery in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. In Kasserine, the impoverished central city where protests began, more disaffected young men have threatened to kill themselves. Two were injured after trying to throw themselves off the roof of the local government building in fits of anger over the lack of jobs. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 24
A citizen and soldiers carry a man who attempted to set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. The unrest has quickly spread to other towns in the north and south of the country and shows no signs of weakening -- protesters have stormed police stations and local government offices and killed one policeman. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

A citizen and soldiers carry a man who attempted to set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. The unrest has quickly spread to other towns in the north and...more

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A citizen and soldiers carry a man who attempted to set himself ablaze in a suicide protest over unemployment outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. The unrest has quickly spread to other towns in the north and south of the country and shows no signs of weakening -- protesters have stormed police stations and local government offices and killed one policeman. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
6 / 24
Tunisian police officers and security personnel shout slogans and hold flag during a protest in Tunis ,Tunisia 25 January 2016. The government declared a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to cope with the unrest. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisian police officers and security personnel shout slogans and hold flag during a protest in Tunis ,Tunisia 25 January 2016. The government declared a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to cope with the unrest. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Tunisian police officers and security personnel shout slogans and hold flag during a protest in Tunis ,Tunisia 25 January 2016. The government declared a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to cope with the unrest. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
7 / 24
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Chanting "Work, Freedom, Dignity", protesters have been quick to evoke the 2011 "Jasmine Revolution" and echo demands over its promises of political freedom and the economic opportunities they say have failed to materialize. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Chanting "Work, Freedom, Dignity", protesters have been quick to evoke...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Chanting "Work, Freedom, Dignity", protesters have been quick to evoke the 2011 "Jasmine Revolution" and echo demands over its promises of political freedom and the economic opportunities they say have failed to materialize. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
8 / 24
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. "I thought the revolution would give us hope to find work with dignity," said Haamza Hizi, 28, an unemployed man in Kasserine. "I never thought I would repeat the same demands as five years ago. The old regime has robbed our dreams." REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. "I thought the revolution would give us hope to find work with dignity," said Haamza Hizi,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. "I thought the revolution would give us hope to find work with dignity," said Haamza Hizi, 28, an unemployed man in Kasserine. "I never thought I would repeat the same demands as five years ago. The old regime has robbed our dreams." REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
9 / 24
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23, 2016. Tunisia managed mostly to escape the kind of violent after-shocks seen in other "Arab Spring" countries that toppled long-standing leaders in Egypt, Yemen and Libya, which are still struggling to find stability. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23, 2016. Tunisia managed mostly to escape the kind of violent after-shocks seen in other "Arab Spring" countries that toppled long-standing leaders in Egypt, Yemen and Libya, which are still struggling to find stability. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
10 / 24
Unemployed graduates eat couscous as they hold a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. Its young democracy brought a new constitution, a political compromise between secular and Islamist parties and free elections praised as a model for transition in a region where the gun has often beats out the ballot box. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Unemployed graduates eat couscous as they hold a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. Its young democracy brought a new constitution, a political compromise between secular and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Unemployed graduates eat couscous as they hold a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. Its young democracy brought a new constitution, a political compromise between secular and Islamist parties and free elections praised as a model for transition in a region where the gun has often beats out the ballot box. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 24
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23, 2016. But political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment stood at 15.3 percent in 2015, up from 12 percent in 2010, due to weak growth and lower investment. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23,...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Adel Ben Fattoum (R), 42, and Ahmed Soula, 41, both unemployed graduates, rest during the 27th day of their hunger strike, to protest against what they said were inadequate job opportunities provided by the government, in Sousse, Tunisia January 23, 2016. But political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment stood at 15.3 percent in 2015, up from 12 percent in 2010, due to weak growth and lower investment. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
12 / 24
An army soldier tries to disperse protesters as he stands guard with his comrades outside the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. University graduates comprise one-third of jobless Tunisians after student numbers increased. Mohamed Bouazizi was a graduate who had to sell fruit and vegetables to survive. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

An army soldier tries to disperse protesters as he stands guard with his comrades outside the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. University graduates comprise one-third of jobless Tunisians after student...more

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
An army soldier tries to disperse protesters as he stands guard with his comrades outside the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 22, 2016. University graduates comprise one-third of jobless Tunisians after student numbers increased. Mohamed Bouazizi was a graduate who had to sell fruit and vegetables to survive. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
13 / 24
A unemployed graduate (L) shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide job opportunities near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. Those conditions are part of why even middle-class, educated Tunisians sometimes fall prey to Islamist militant recruiters seeking jihadist fighters for their ranks in Syria, Iraq and now Libya. More than 3,000 Tunisians are believed to be fighting in Islamist militant groups in Iraq and Syria. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

A unemployed graduate (L) shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide job opportunities near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. Those conditions are part of why even middle-class, educated Tunisians...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A unemployed graduate (L) shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide job opportunities near the Interior Ministry in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. Those conditions are part of why even middle-class, educated Tunisians sometimes fall prey to Islamist militant recruiters seeking jihadist fighters for their ranks in Syria, Iraq and now Libya. More than 3,000 Tunisians are believed to be fighting in Islamist militant groups in Iraq and Syria. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
14 / 24
A protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police in Kasserine, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

A protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police in Kasserine, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police in Kasserine, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
15 / 24
A boy walks to school at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy walks to school at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A boy walks to school at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 24
Hilmi Hamzaoui, 26, who is an unemployed graduate, jokes with his father as he sits beside his degree certificate at his house courtyard at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Hilmi Hamzaoui, 26, who is an unemployed graduate, jokes with his father as he sits beside his degree certificate at his house courtyard at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Hilmi Hamzaoui, 26, who is an unemployed graduate, jokes with his father as he sits beside his degree certificate at his house courtyard at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
Fezai Rebah, 28, an unemployed graduate shows her Master�s Degree certificate during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Fezai Rebah, 28, an unemployed graduate shows her Master�s Degree certificate during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Fezai Rebah, 28, an unemployed graduate shows her Master�s Degree certificate during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office premises in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 24
Wrida, 75, a mother of three unemployed children, pours dirty water outside her house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wrida, 75, a mother of three unemployed children, pours dirty water outside her house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Wrida, 75, a mother of three unemployed children, pours dirty water outside her house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 24
Unemployed graduates link arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Unemployed graduates link arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Unemployed graduates link arms as they shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the government provide them with job opportunities, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Close
20 / 24
A riot policeman reacts to tear gas fired by his comrades during clashes with protesters in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

A riot policeman reacts to tear gas fired by his comrades during clashes with protesters in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A riot policeman reacts to tear gas fired by his comrades during clashes with protesters in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Close
21 / 24
Unemployed men sit on motorcycle beside a graffiti which reads "Marginalized youth" at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Unemployed men sit on motorcycle beside a graffiti which reads "Marginalized youth" at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Unemployed men sit on motorcycle beside a graffiti which reads "Marginalized youth" at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 24
A woman is seen with her brother at their house courtyard in the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman is seen with her brother at their house courtyard in the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A woman is seen with her brother at their house courtyard in the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 24
Merouan, 23, who is an unemployed graduate, watches television at his house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Merouan, 23, who is an unemployed graduate, watches television at his house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Merouan, 23, who is an unemployed graduate, watches television at his house at the impoverished Zhor neighborhood of Kasserine, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Migrant's Greek winter

Migrant's Greek winter

Next Slideshows

Migrant's Greek winter

Migrant's Greek winter

The flow of migrants continues after more than one million reached Europe last year, mainly through Greece.

28 Jan 2016
Portraits of Indian brides

Portraits of Indian brides

Take a look at the pictures of brides from different parts of India.

28 Jan 2016
PM Modi hugs it out

PM Modi hugs it out

A look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting leaders and celebrities with open arms.

28 Jan 2016
Battle for Iowa

Battle for Iowa

Scenes from the countdown to the Iowa caucuses.

28 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast