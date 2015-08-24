Tunnel through the Alps
Workers in the Gotthard Base Tunnel install steel to stabilize the tunnel walls, in Sedrun, Switzerland, July 26, 2007. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016, consisting of two parallel...more
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. ...more
A worker stands at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker and a visitor stand at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Visitors walk through the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A statue of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of miners, stands in a shrine at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel at the Erstfeld-Amsteg section October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners watch as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners spray water as the drill machine 'Sissi' breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Miners watch as the drill machine "Sissi" breaks through the rock at the final section Faido-Sedrun construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Workers have a break during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter (L) and Swiss President and Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf look up during their visit at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel in Sedrun, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Railway tracks are seen in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Workers cycle next to the railway tracks at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A worker carries material over the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Amsteg September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A journalist walks through an an emergency tunnel at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A TV cameraman takes pictures of an emergency vent at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit, near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Shoreham air show crash
A vintage fighter jet ploughed into a busy road during an air show display in southern England.
Korean peninsula tensions
Bitter rivals, North and South Korea, held marathon talks to defuse tensions that have brought the peninsula back to the brink of armed conflict.
Gunman foiled on France train
French President Francois Hollande awards France's highest honor to three U.S. citizens and a Briton who helped disarm a Kalashnikov-toting attacker on a...
Desperation on the border
A crush of migrants pressed against Macedonian police lines on the border with Greece when police let several hundred through after having kept them out under...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.