Pictures | Thu Jan 16, 2014

Tunneling under London

<p>Work on the new Crossrail and London Underground station at Tottenham Court Road continues as traffic moves down Oxford Street in central London September 30, 2013. Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe which will provide a new link across London, has reached the half-way stage. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Work on the new Crossrail and London Underground station at Tottenham Court Road continues as traffic moves down Oxford Street in central London September 30, 2013. Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe which will provide a new link across London, has reached the half-way stage. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Workers walk down a station access corridor after attending the official announcement that a tunnelling machine had broken into the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf, in east London May 31, 2013. The 15 billion pound ($25 billion) project, due to open in 2018, will connect London's Heathrow airport west of London to the county of Essex in the east in a bid to speed up connections and relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers walk down a station access corridor after attending the official announcement that a tunnelling machine had broken into the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf, in east London May 31, 2013. The 15 billion pound ($25 billion) project, due to open in 2018, will connect London's Heathrow airport west of London to the county of Essex in the east in a bid to speed up connections and relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Workers stand in an access excavation at the entrance of the tunnels at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. Work began in 2009 and digging the new tunnels has uncovered a range of archaeological finds including 20 Roman skulls and a graveyard which could hold the remains of some 50,000 people killed by the plague more than 650 years ago. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers stand in an access excavation at the entrance of the tunnels at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. Work began in 2009 and digging the new tunnels has uncovered a range of archaeological finds including 20 Roman skulls and a graveyard which could hold the remains of some 50,000 people killed by the plague more than 650 years ago. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker stands behind concrete panels at the tunnel entrance at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker stands behind concrete panels at the tunnel entrance at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker uses a blow torch on part of a conveyor at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker uses a blow torch on part of a conveyor at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>London Mayor Boris Johnson raises his hard hat as he poses with workers, the Secretary of State for Transport Patrick McLoughlin (R) and Andrew Wolstenholme the CEO of Crossrail (L) at the official announcement that tunnelling machine Elizabeth has broken into the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf, in east London, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

London Mayor Boris Johnson raises his hard hat as he poses with workers, the Secretary of State for Transport Patrick McLoughlin (R) and Andrew Wolstenholme the CEO of Crossrail (L) at the official announcement that tunnelling machine Elizabeth has broken into the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf, in east London, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker uses a blow torch on rails segments for a tunnelling machine at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker uses a blow torch on rails segments for a tunnelling machine at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Workers stand in the mouth of one of the tunnels at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers stand in the mouth of one of the tunnels at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A diver prepares to enter the water to work on support structures at Crossrail's Albert Dock site in east London March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A diver prepares to enter the water to work on support structures at Crossrail's Albert Dock site in east London March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker operates a mechanical digger 40 metres underground in the access excavation at the mouth of the tunnel at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker operates a mechanical digger 40 metres underground in the access excavation at the mouth of the tunnel at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>An archaeologist digs out skeletons from the site of the graveyard of the Bethlehem, or Bedlam, hospital next to Liverpool Street Station in the City of London August 7, 2013. The dig is on the site of the future ticket hall for the Crossrail station at Liverpool Street. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

An archaeologist digs out skeletons from the site of the graveyard of the Bethlehem, or Bedlam, hospital next to Liverpool Street Station in the City of London August 7, 2013. The dig is on the site of the future ticket hall for the Crossrail station at Liverpool Street. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>An archaeologist digs out skeletons from the site of the graveyard of the Bethlehem, or Bedlam, hospital next to Liverpool Street Station in the City of London August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

An archaeologist digs out skeletons from the site of the graveyard of the Bethlehem, or Bedlam, hospital next to Liverpool Street Station in the City of London August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Workers line up rails for the tunnelling machine at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers line up rails for the tunnelling machine at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker rides a train car taking him out of the Crossrail tunnel being built from Paddington towards Farringdon under central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker rides a train car taking him out of the Crossrail tunnel being built from Paddington towards Farringdon under central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Workers stand inside a Victorian era tunnel which is being reconditioned at Crossrail's Albert Dock site in east London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers stand inside a Victorian era tunnel which is being reconditioned at Crossrail's Albert Dock site in east London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker surveys a tunnel entrance at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker surveys a tunnel entrance at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A technician sprays concrete to support caverns built to house the converging railway tunnels at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A technician sprays concrete to support caverns built to house the converging railway tunnels at Crossrail's Stepney site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker stands on the tunnel boring machine creating the Crossrail tunnel being built from Paddington towards Farringdon under central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker stands on the tunnel boring machine creating the Crossrail tunnel being built from Paddington towards Farringdon under central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Engineers work in the tunnel boring machine creating the Crossrail tunnel being built from Paddington towards Farringdon under central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Engineers work in the tunnel boring machine creating the Crossrail tunnel being built from Paddington towards Farringdon under central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker walks inside a section of a tunnel boring machine in one of the tunnels at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker walks inside a section of a tunnel boring machine in one of the tunnels at Crossrail's Limmo Peninsula site in east London December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Concrete shatters as a tunnelling machine makes the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Concrete shatters as a tunnelling machine makes the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker emerges after the tunnelling machine has made the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker emerges after the tunnelling machine has made the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>The crew of a tunnel boring machine emerges after it broke through the wall at a major interchange on the Crossrail East to West underground railway link in Stepney, east London, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

The crew of a tunnel boring machine emerges after it broke through the wall at a major interchange on the Crossrail East to West underground railway link in Stepney, east London, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A worker walks over shattered concrete after the tunnelling machine made the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A worker walks over shattered concrete after the tunnelling machine made the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Workers look on after a tunnelling machine made the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Workers look on after a tunnelling machine made the breakthrough into the station structure at Canary Wharf, in east London June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A member of the crew of a bulk freighter prepares his ship to receive tons of earth generated by the construction of Crossrail, at a jetty on the Thames in east London, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A member of the crew of a bulk freighter prepares his ship to receive tons of earth generated by the construction of Crossrail, at a jetty on the Thames in east London, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>The chief officer of a bulk freighter oversees the loading of tons of earth generated by the construction of Crossrail onto his ship at a jetty on the Thames in east London December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

The chief officer of a bulk freighter oversees the loading of tons of earth generated by the construction of Crossrail onto his ship at a jetty on the Thames in east London December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Excavators feed tons of earth generated by the construction of Crossrail, into screeners before it is put on a bulk freighter in east London December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Excavators feed tons of earth generated by the construction of Crossrail, into screeners before it is put on a bulk freighter in east London December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

