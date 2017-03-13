Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Demonstrators gather to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch government, in Rotterdam,...more
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A crowd gathers outside the Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight was barred from landing by the Dutch...more
Riot police clash with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police use horses to remove demonstrators outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators gather outside Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators scuffle with Dutch riot police outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator throws a stone during clashes with riot police in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police clash with demonstrators in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party takes part in a protest outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, March 8, 2017. Banner reads "Stay away from our country". REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man is draped in a Dutch flag after attending a protest by Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A car with the Turkish flag tied on its hood is seen in the center of Rotterdam, Netherlands March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Turkey's ambassador to the Netherlands Sadik Arslan addresses crowds outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators protest outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A large image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan placed outside the Turkish consulate during protests in Rotterdam, Netherlands March 11, 2017. REUTERS/YDylan Martinez
Turkish politician Mehmet Mehdi Eker is pictured during a campaign meeting in Fittja in southern Stockholm, Sweden, March 12, 2017. Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS
People listen as Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci makes a speech in Cologne, Germany, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Demonstrators with banners of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather outside the Turkish consulate to welcome the Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, who decided to travel to Rotterdam by land after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut...more
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks from a balcony during an election campaign rally for the upcoming Turkish referendum in Hamburg, Germany March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A general view shows the audience before a speech of Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci in Leverkusen, Germany, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
