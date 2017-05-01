Turkey President Erdogan in India
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses a gathering after receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from M. A. Zaki, Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, during a convocation in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a convocation at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses a gathering after receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from M. A. Zaki, Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, during a convocation in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses a gathering after receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from M. A. Zaki, Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, during a convocation in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) receives an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from M. A. Zaki (R), Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, during a convocation in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) gestures as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) extend their hands for a hand shake with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C), during Erdogan's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan...more
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) looks on, during Erdogan's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in...more
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan sit inside their car after their arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan sit inside their car after their arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan walk towards their car after their arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
