Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 5, 2016 | 5:30am IST

Turkey's media crackdown

Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 13
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 13
Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 13
IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Close
4 / 13
A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 13
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 13
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 13
Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 13
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 13
Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived long-standing criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom under President Tayyip Erdogan. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 13
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 13
Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
12 / 13
A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The dark side of the election

The dark side of the election

Next Slideshows

The dark side of the election

The dark side of the election

Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.

04 Nov 2016
Black skies of Mosul

Black skies of Mosul

Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.

04 Nov 2016
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia

Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia

Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.

04 Nov 2016
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.

04 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast