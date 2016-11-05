Turkey's media crackdown
Carnations and copies of the November 1, 2016 paper are seen in the newsroom of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Support messages by secular and left-wing groups are seen in front of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
IMC TV employees react after their broadcaster's transmission cut by the authorities, based on a government decree, at IMC TV studios in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A supporter of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, holds a placard and a copy of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placard reads, "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold placards during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. The placards read, "Free press can't be silenced" (C) and "Don't bow down". REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Supporters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, hold copies of the October 31, 2016 paper during a protest in front of its headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish journalist Can Dundar and his wife Dilek Dundar leave the Justice Palace in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold pictures of Ahmet Nesin, Sebnem Korur Fincanci and Erol Onderoglu during a protest against an arrest of three prominent campaigners for press freedom, in front of the pro-Kurdish Ozgur Gundem newspaper in...more
Cumhuriyet journalists watch a protest outside the Cumhuriyet newspaper in Istanbul, Turkey. Around 2,000 people protested over the arrest of two prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist propaganda, a case that has revived...more
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of three prominent activists for press freedom, in central Istanbul,Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Can Dundar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhurryiet, Turkey�s main opposition newspaper which was raided by Turkish police, is pictured after an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A Zaman media group journalist holds a banner as he stands outside the headquarters of Zaman daily newspaper in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
The dark side of the election
Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.
Black skies of Mosul
Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia
Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers
A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.