Pictures | Fri Jul 29, 2016 | 8:00pm IST

Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery"

Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
1 / 6
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
2 / 6
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
3 / 6
The grave of Captain Mehmet Karabekir (R), one of the perpetrators who died in the failed military coup, pictured at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically for coup plotters who participated July 15 abortive putsch, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
4 / 6
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
5 / 6
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
6 / 6
