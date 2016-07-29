Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery"
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
The grave of Captain Mehmet Karabekir (R), one of the perpetrators who died in the failed military coup, pictured at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically for coup plotters who participated July 15 abortive putsch, in Istanbul, Turkey....more
A security guard walks at the "Traitors' Cemetery", built specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Unmarked graves are seen at the "Traitors' Cemetery", set up specifically to bury the bodies of coup plotters who died in the failed military coup of July 15, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Next Slideshows
Key moments at the DNC
A selection of the memorable moments from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Pope visits Auschwitz
Pope Francis visits the Auschwitz death camp site in Poland where 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were gassed by Nazi occupiers during World War Two.
Final night at DNC
Highlights from the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.
Growing up Chelsea
Chelsea Clinton from her time in the White House to supporting her mother`s presidential bid.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.