Turmoil escalates in Yemen

A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden March 2, 2015. Tensions have been heightened in Aden since Hadi fled there in February after escaping a month of house arrest in Sanaa by Houthi forces who seized Sanaa last September. Hadi has been trying to consolidate his control over Aden, the better to mount a challenge to Houthi ambitions to control the country. REUTERS/Stringer

