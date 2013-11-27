Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 27, 2013 | 8:25pm IST

Turmoil in Central African Republic

<p>French soldiers conduct reconnaissance on the roof of the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers conduct reconnaissance on the roof of the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000...more

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

French soldiers conduct reconnaissance on the roof of the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 29
<p>A French soldier guards a checkpoint at the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier guards a checkpoint at the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A French soldier guards a checkpoint at the Mpoko airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
2 / 29
<p>Trucks carrying French military armoured vehicles drive on a street in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Trucks carrying French military armoured vehicles drive on a street in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Trucks carrying French military armoured vehicles drive on a street in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
3 / 29
<p>A woman walks by a Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) truck in Boali, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman walks by a Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) truck in Boali, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A woman walks by a Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) truck in Boali, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 29
<p>Men make plastic flower arrangements for funerals in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men make plastic flower arrangements for funerals in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Men make plastic flower arrangements for funerals in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
5 / 29
<p>Men pose for a photograph as they sit on a statue of a hand in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men pose for a photograph as they sit on a statue of a hand in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and...more

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Men pose for a photograph as they sit on a statue of a hand in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
6 / 29
<p>A mural extolling national unity is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A mural extolling national unity is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A mural extolling national unity is seen in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
7 / 29
<p>Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia leaves the presidential palace after speaking with civil society members in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia leaves the presidential palace after speaking with civil society members in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Central African Republic's President Michel Djotodia leaves the presidential palace after speaking with civil society members in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 29
<p>Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 29
<p>Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers from Chad patrol in a modified pick-up truck in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
10 / 29
<p>Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) listen to morning instructions from their commander at the FOMAC base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) listen to morning instructions from their commander at the FOMAC base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) listen to morning instructions from their commander at the FOMAC base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
11 / 29
<p>Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) pose for a photograph as they stand covered in dust in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) pose for a photograph as they stand covered in dust in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Congolese peacekeepers from the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) pose for a photograph as they stand covered in dust in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
12 / 29
<p>An imam (L) and a priest (R) meet at the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

An imam (L) and a priest (R) meet at the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

An imam (L) and a priest (R) meet at the Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) base in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
13 / 29
<p>Seleka fighters stand guard as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Seleka fighters stand guard as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Seleka fighters stand guard as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
14 / 29
<p>A Seleka soldier stands guard as his commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Seleka soldier stands guard as his commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A Seleka soldier stands guard as his commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
15 / 29
<p>Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Seleka fighters roll marijuana as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
16 / 29
<p>Seleka fighters pose for a photograph as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Seleka fighters pose for a photograph as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Seleka fighters pose for a photograph as their commander, General Yaya, meets with Multinational Force of Central Africa (FOMAC) peacekeepers at the FOMAC camp in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
17 / 29
<p>A house which was destroyed by Seleka fighters, according to a government source, stands outside Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A house which was destroyed by Seleka fighters, according to a government source, stands outside Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A house which was destroyed by Seleka fighters, according to a government source, stands outside Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
18 / 29
<p>Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
19 / 29
<p>Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 29
<p>A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
21 / 29
<p>Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph as they stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph as they stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka pose for a photograph as they stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
22 / 29
<p>Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Militia fighters known as anti-balaka stand guard in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
23 / 29
<p>Displaced people sit next to their tents in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Displaced people sit next to their tents in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Displaced people sit next to their tents in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
24 / 29
<p>The Kezono family sit in front of their tent in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The Kezono family sit in front of their tent in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

The Kezono family sit in front of their tent in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
25 / 29
<p>A displaced boy holds a baby as he sits in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A displaced boy holds a baby as he sits in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A displaced boy holds a baby as he sits in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
26 / 29
<p>Tents for displaced people are seen in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Tents for displaced people are seen in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

Tents for displaced people are seen in the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
27 / 29
<p>A displaced boy runs past a mural on the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A displaced boy runs past a mural on the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

A displaced boy runs past a mural on the grounds of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
28 / 29
<p>People displaced by fighting walk in front of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People displaced by fighting walk in front of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Wednesday, November 27, 2013

People displaced by fighting walk in front of Saint Antoine de Padoue cathedral in Bossangoa, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Disputed islands

Disputed islands

Next Slideshows

Disputed islands

Disputed islands

Disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japan, Tiaoyutai in Taiwan or Diaoyu in China, have been a flashpoint between the countries.

27 Nov 2013
Femicide in Central America

Femicide in Central America

Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her...

26 Nov 2013
Iran's nuclear ambitions

Iran's nuclear ambitions

Inside Iran's secretive nuclear program.

25 Nov 2013
Miss Wheelchair India

Miss Wheelchair India

A beauty pageant for differently-abled women.

25 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures