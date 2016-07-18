Edition:
Turmoil in Turkey after failed coup

A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A damaged window is pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A police officer stands next to damaged cars at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes a picture with the giant Turkish national flag on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers stand guard next to a damaged car at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Members of the police special forces are seen in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Damaged windows are pictured at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A man cleans up a damaged room at the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Members of the police special forces stand guard in front of the Air Force Academy in Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Military personnel, suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, are escorted by policemen as they arrive at the Justice Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Police officers stand guard at the damaged entrance of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Damaged cars are seen next to an armored military vehicle in front of the police headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Turkish supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hold an effigy of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara ,Turkey, July 17, 2016. The sign reads "execution to feto (an insulting nickname for Gulen)". REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Soldiers suspected of being involved in the coup attempt are escorted by policemen as they arrive at a courthouse in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Family members carry a coffin after a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup, in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS

General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
General Bekir Ercan Van (C), commander of the Incirlik air base, is taken to a courthouse in Adana, Turkey, July 17, 2016. Ihlas News Agency/Fatik Kece/via REUTERS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan climbs up a flagpole during a pro-government demonstration at Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd following a funeral service for a victim of the thwarted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Police shot dead in Baton Rouge

Three police officers were killed and three others wounded by a lone gunman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the country remains on edge about police and community...

18 Jul 2016
Cleveland hosts RNC

Cleveland hosts RNC

Workers put up the finishing touches for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

18 Jul 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top India photos from this week.

17 Jul 2016
Military attempts coup in Turkey

Military attempts coup in Turkey

A group within Turkey's military has attempted to overthrow the government, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said as security forces closed bridges along the...

16 Jul 2016

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

