Turning 111 years old

Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

