Turtle nesting season

<p>A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. Nest inventories are taken three days after the nests hatch and the empty egg shells are categorized and the information is sent to researchers. Turtle volunteers walk the area's beaches along South Carolina's coast daily during the nesting season, looking for signs of turtle activity and keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species of turtles that lay their eggs along the coast. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>With turtle tracks in the background, volunteer Goffinet McLaren (L) and South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts head coordinator, Jeff McClary, check over the location of a freshly laid nest on Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Hatched Loggerhead turtle eggs are counted by volunteers at an inventory on Pawleys Island, South Carolina August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) head coordinator Jeff McClary digs in the sand to locate a Green turtle nest on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. Green turtles are even more endangered than Loggerheads and the group has secured 4 nests on this beach this nesting season. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Volunteers take an inventory of turtle eggs hatched from a nest in Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 16, 2012. The group secures and marks an average of 100 nests during a season that goes from May through October. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), volunteer area coordinator Goffinet McLaren relocates a freshly laid Loggerhead turtle nest on Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 9, 2012. The volunteers carefully removed the 84 eggs and buried them higher in the dunes and out of harms way after a female had laid her eggs too close to the tide line according to researchers. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Interpretive ranger Ann Malys Wilson of Myrtle Beach State Park, checks on inventoried eggs with turtle volunteers at the park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) coordinator Sue Habermeier opens a Green turtle egg for a DNA sample on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. During a nest relocation or inspection, one egg is sacrificed for the DNA sample located in the membrane on the inside of the shell that scientists use to track the female turtles. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE) head coordinator Jeff McClary holds a Green turtle egg chosen for a DNA sample on Garden City Beach, South Carolina August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A healthy Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling is held after a hatching inventory on Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A loggerhead turtle hatchling makes it's way to the surf, as tourists and volunteers look on, at South Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), is a group of volunteers dedicated to sea turtle conservation in Georgetown and Horry counties. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>A volunteer looks at an injured Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling after an inventory on Litchfield Beach, South Carolina August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), head coordinator Phil Schneider removes a protective fencing before a nest inventory on Pawleys Island, South Carolina August 10, 2012. According to SCUTE, 70% of the eggs hatch and go out to sea where their organization and their volunteers work. The number one predator to the eggs are ghost crabs. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

<p>Tourists walk to the surf after watching an inventory of a hatched nest at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

