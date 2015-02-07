Turtles of the Amazon

Quelonios turtle hatchlings are released by members of the Pe-de-Pincha project, into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, Brazil February 5, 2015. According to the project, which is part of the Federal University of...more

Quelonios turtle hatchlings are released by members of the Pe-de-Pincha project, into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, Brazil February 5, 2015. According to the project, which is part of the Federal University of Amazonas, they are releasing 1,230 hatchlings into the wild. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close