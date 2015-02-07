Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 7, 2015 | 6:21am IST

Turtles of the Amazon

Quelonios turtle hatchlings are released by members of the Pe-de-Pincha project, into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, Brazil February 5, 2015. According to the project, which is part of the Federal University of Amazonas, they are releasing 1,230 hatchlings into the wild. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A boy holds up a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Momari community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
Children play with quelonios turtle hatchlings before they are released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A member of the Pe-de-Pincha project measures a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
Quelonios turtle hatchlings are seen before being released into a lake of the Momari community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A quelonio turtle hatchling is seen after being released near a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A girl holds a quelonio turtle hatchling before it is released into a lake of the Igapo-Acu community in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
Quelonios turtle hatchlings crawl to a lake of the Momari community, after being released by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
A quelonio turtle hatchling swims in a lake of the Igapo-Acu community, after being released by the Pe-de-Pincha project, in the Amazon municipality Careiro, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 07, 2015
