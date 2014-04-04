Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 4, 2014 | 10:15pm IST

Twenty20: India vs S. Africa

<p>Yuvraj Singh congratulates bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Quinton de Kock successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Yuvraj Singh congratulates bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Quinton de Kock successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014....more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Yuvraj Singh congratulates bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Quinton de Kock successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 27
<p>South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 27
<p>South Africa's Quinton de Kock runs between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Quinton de Kock runs between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Quinton de Kock runs between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 27
<p>India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni congratulates bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni congratulates bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni congratulates bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 27
<p>India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 27
<p>India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain M.S Dhoni (R) congratulate bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain M.S Dhoni (R) congratulate bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain M.S Dhoni (R) congratulate bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 27
<p>South Africa's Hashim Amla and captain Faf du Plessis (L) run between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Hashim Amla and captain Faf du Plessis (L) run between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Hashim Amla and captain Faf du Plessis (L) run between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 27
<p>South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 27
<p>South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot against India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot against India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014....more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot against India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 27
<p>South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (R) plays a shot against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (R) plays a shot against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (R) plays a shot against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 27
<p>South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis plays a ball against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis plays a ball against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis plays a ball against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 27
<p>South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 27
<p>South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 27
<p>South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis falls on ground as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) celebrates his dismissal during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis falls on ground as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) celebrates his dismissal during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis falls on ground as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) celebrates his dismissal during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 27
<p>India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowles against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowles against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowles against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 27
<p>South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy runs between the wickets as India's Amit Mishra (R) runs to catch a ball during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy runs between the wickets as India's Amit Mishra (R) runs to catch a ball during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy runs between the wickets as India's Amit Mishra (R) runs to catch a ball during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 27
<p>South Africa's David Miller plays a ball against India during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's David Miller plays a ball against India during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's David Miller plays a ball against India during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 27
<p>South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy and David Miller (R) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy and David Miller (R) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy and David Miller (R) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 27
<p>India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against South Africa during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against South Africa during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against South Africa during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
19 / 27
<p>South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis catches the ball to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis catches the ball to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis catches the ball to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
20 / 27
<p>South Africa's AB de Villiers congratulates bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) after he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

South Africa's AB de Villiers congratulates bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) after he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4,...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's AB de Villiers congratulates bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) after he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
21 / 27
<p>South Africa's fielders congratulate bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) as he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

South Africa's fielders congratulate bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) as he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014....more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's fielders congratulate bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) as he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
22 / 27
<p>South Africa's AB de Villiers (C) and other fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

South Africa's AB de Villiers (C) and other fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's AB de Villiers (C) and other fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
23 / 27
<p>South Africa's fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane is dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

South Africa's fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane is dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014....more

Friday, April 04, 2014

South Africa's fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane is dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
24 / 27
<p>India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
25 / 27
<p>India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH -...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
26 / 27
<p>India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) watches during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)</p>

India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) watches during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) watches during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Next Slideshows

Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Syrian refugees in Lebanon

There are now over one million Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

04 Apr 2014
Crossing the razor-wire fence

Crossing the razor-wire fence

African migrants attempt to climb a border fence between Morocco and Spain's Melilla.

04 Apr 2014
Struggle to survive in the Amazon

Struggle to survive in the Amazon

The dense rainforest in Brazil's Acre state is home to several indigenous groups, from the Huni Kui to the Ashaninka and Madija.

03 Apr 2014
A community buried

A community buried

The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.

03 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen�s latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures