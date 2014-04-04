Twenty20: India vs S. Africa
Yuvraj Singh congratulates bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Quinton de Kock successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Quinton de Kock runs between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni congratulates bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's Virat Kohli (L) and captain M.S Dhoni (R) congratulate bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (R) as he dismissed South Africa's Hashim Amla successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Hashim Amla and captain Faf du Plessis (L) run between the wickets as India's bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a ball as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot against India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (L) watches during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (R) plays a shot against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (R) plays a shot against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis plays a ball against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis plays a ball against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy (L) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis falls on ground as India's captain and wicketkeeper M.S Dhoni (R) celebrates his dismissal during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowles against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowles against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy runs between the wickets as India's Amit Mishra (R) runs to catch a ball during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's David Miller plays a ball against India during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's David Miller plays a ball against India during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy and David Miller (R) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy and David Miller (R) run between the wickets against India during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against South Africa during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Rohit Sharma plays a ball against South Africa during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis catches the ball to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
South Africa's AB de Villiers congratulates bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) after he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
South Africa's fielders congratulate bowler Beuran Hendricks (L) as he dismissed India's Rohit Sharma successfully during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
South Africa's AB de Villiers (C) and other fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
South Africa's fielders congratulate Wayne Parnell (L) as India's Ajinkya Rahane is dismissed successfully during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a ball against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half century against South Africa during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
India's Yuvraj Singh plays a ball as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) watches during their semi final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj (BANGLADESH - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)
