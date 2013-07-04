Edition:
Twilight zone

<p>Devotees walk past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Two people ride a bicycle as the sun sets on the outskirts of Jammu December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand in the waters of river Yamuna to offer prayers to the Sun god during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" at dawn in New Delhi November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A woman walks at Juhu Beach as the sun sets in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A couple sits along the seafront promenade at dusk in Mumbai's suburbs May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A Muslim man and children are silhouetted against the setting sun on their way to a mosque on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A couple sits on the banks of Dal Lake at sunset in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A fisherman rows a boat at Marina beach in Chennai December 25, 2007. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man sits near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim</p>

<p>A boy flies a kite in the evening in Chennai February 2, 2007. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Indian boys stroll on a beach in Mumbai December 2, 2005. REUTERS/Adeel Halim</p>

<p>The sun sets beside a coast in Port Blair the main city of remote Andaman and Nicobar archipelago February 19, 2005. REUTERS/Sucheta Das</p>

<p>Indian soldiers walk during an anti-terrorist exercise at Vairengte in Mizoram near the boder of Myanmar, September 10, 2004. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>A boatman rows his boat on river Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal in Agra December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>A man drives an auto-rickshaw as dust particles fly in the air in the industrial area of Surat November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>The Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) is illuminated during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 28, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

