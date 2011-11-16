Twilight's Breaking Dawn
Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond...more
Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011....more
Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011....more
Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. ...more
An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive
Bradley Cooper is the latest Hollywood heartthrob to be named People's sexiest man alive, the magazine announced on Wednesday.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion of style of the Twilight star Kristen Stewart.
Latin Grammy Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.