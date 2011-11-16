Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2011 | 4:20am IST

Twilight's Breaking Dawn

<p>Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Taylor Lautner (R) reacts as his photograph is taken with fans at the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 30
<p>Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 30
<p>Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fans react as actors arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 30
<p>Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Kristen Stewart arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 30
<p>Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Robert Pattinson arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 30
<p>Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fans react as actor Taylor Lautner arrives for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 30
<p>Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (R) and his girlfriend Jelena Ristic arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 30
<p>Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart (C) and Taylor Lautner arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 30
<p>Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 30
<p>Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actress Heather Locklear poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 30
<p>Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser waves at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 30
<p>Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Jackson Rathbone poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fan Liz Grigsby waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 30
<p>Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fan Sarah Shore, 10, waits at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
<p>Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 30
<p>Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Nikki Reed signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 30
<p>Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fans scream at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 30
<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Kristen Stewart signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 30
<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Cast member Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
<p>Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Jackson Rathbone (R) talks to Ragan Battor, 9, of Tucson, Arizona as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
23 / 30
<p>Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Fans take photos as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
24 / 30
<p>Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011....more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actress Casey LaBow (R) poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
25 / 30
<p>Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 30
<p>Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011....more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Booboo Stewart (L) signs an autograph for Danielle Dohman, 24, of Granby, Colorado as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
27 / 30
<p>Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actor Peter Facinelli (R) talks with fans as several cast members visit people camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
28 / 30
<p>Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Actors Peter Facinelli (R) and MyAnna Buring pose as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1" in Los Angeles, California November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
29 / 30
<p>An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. ...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

An image of actor Robert Pattinson covers a tent set up by fans awaiting the premiere of the newest film in the Twilight series, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1," at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Next Slideshows

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper: Sexiest man alive

Bradley Cooper is the latest Hollywood heartthrob to be named People's sexiest man alive, the magazine announced on Wednesday.

16 Nov 2011
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion of style of the Twilight star Kristen Stewart.

15 Nov 2011
Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

A look at the stars and celebrities at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

11 Nov 2011
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

11 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast