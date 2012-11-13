Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 14, 2012 | 12:40am IST

Twilight's final premiere

<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 18
<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 18
<p>Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 18
<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 18
<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Taylor Lautner poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Taylor Lautner poses with a fan at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 18
<p>A girl holds up a sign as cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A girl holds up a sign as cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A girl holds up a sign as cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 18
<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Taylor Lautner poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cast member Taylor Lautner signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Taylor Lautner signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Taylor Lautner signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cast member Kellan Lutz poses with co-stars Ashley Greene (R) and Nikki Reed at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Kellan Lutz poses with co-stars Ashley Greene (R) and Nikki Reed at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Kellan Lutz poses with co-stars Ashley Greene (R) and Nikki Reed at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 18
<p>Cast member Elizabeth Reaser signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Elizabeth Reaser signs autographs at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 18
<p>Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 18
<p>Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 18
<p>Cast member Michael Sheen poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Michael Sheen poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Michael Sheen poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 18
<p>Cast member Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Cast member Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 18
<p>Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Fans wait at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 12, 2012. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 16. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Bieber and Selena

Bieber and Selena

Next Slideshows

Bieber and Selena

Bieber and Selena

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have broken up, ending a relationship that made them one of Hollywood's most high-profile young couples

13 Nov 2012
MTV European Music Awards

MTV European Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber shared the spoils in Frankfurt at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

12 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

09 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast