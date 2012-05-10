Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 10, 2012

Twin blasts in Damascus

<p>People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture manipulated to obscure face at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout</p>

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture manipulated to obscure face at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture manipulated to obscure face at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout</p>

A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelated at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelated at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelated at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout </p>

A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

Thursday, May 10, 2012

A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

<p>Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

<p>People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri </p>

People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, May 10, 2012

People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

