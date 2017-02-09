Twin Zika babies
Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcephaly, in Areia, Paraiba state, Brazil, February 8, 2017. The doctor who first linked the Zika virus to birth defects says Brazil has too...more
Raquel Barbosa (L) and her husband Marcelo da Silva pose with their twins children Heloisa and Heloa. A year after the initial epidemic, public health authorities are reporting very few cases of microcephaly among newborns, a development obstetrician...more
After an alarming jump in late 2015 in regional cases of microcephaly, Melo was the first scientist to ask federal researchers to test the amniotic fluid of an expectant mother whose fetus was showing brain problems, providing the first empirical...more
Raquel Barbosa is a 25-year-old former patient at Melo's clinic and mother of the only twins known to have both been born with microcephaly in Brazil. The babies, Heloisa and Heloa, are still on waiting lists for surgery to straighten their twisted...more
Heloisa is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Barbosa (R) has struggled to provide the constant attention needed by both. She often leaves one girl with her mother Maria Jose (behind) at her farm house which has no running water. Barbosa receives 480 reais ($153.95) a month in social welfare...more
Raquel Barbosa bathes her daughter Heloisa. The local government provides transport for the one-hour trip from a suburb into Campina Grande for two free sessions of therapy a week. But Raquel says she cannot afford the 200 reais per month needed to...more
Heloa (R) is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Marcelo da Silva carries his daughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maria Jose poses with her granddaughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Ghosts of Rio's Olympics
Less than six month after Rio de Janeiro hosted the first-ever Olympics in South America, game venues sit idle and already in disrepair, raising questions about...
Hair styling with fire
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan has a unique way of styling and straightening the hair of his customers. He uses fire.
Wires, wires everywhere
Tangled overhead wires are a part of everyday life in Indian cities.
Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp
A few holdouts remain in freezing temperatures at the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as the Army Corps of Engineers grants an easement for...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.