Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 23, 2017 | 11:10pm IST

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 14
Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 14
Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 14
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 14
Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 14
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 14
People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 14
An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 14
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 14
Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 14
An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 14
Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 14
An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
13 / 14
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Next Slideshows

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

23 May 2017
India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

23 May 2017
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

23 May 2017
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

23 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

PM Modi's Portugal tour

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast