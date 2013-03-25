Two moms, two kids, one family
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. Santos and Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of...more
Mercedes Santos (2nd R) shares a laugh with her partner Theresa Volpe (2nd L) while playing cards with their son Jaidon (R) and daughter Ava at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. Santos and Volpe are a same-sex couple raising two of their biological children as they struggle to get same-sex marriages passed into law in Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) kisses her son Jaidon as her partner Mercedes Santos looks on at their home in Chicago, Illinois December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) kisses her son Jaidon as her partner Mercedes Santos looks on at their home in Chicago, Illinois December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe looks at her son Jaidon after listening to him play his fiddle at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe looks at her son Jaidon after listening to him play his fiddle at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos shares a laugh with her son Jaidon while playing cards at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos shares a laugh with her son Jaidon while playing cards at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) helps her son Jaidon (C) and daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) helps her son Jaidon (C) and daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos helps her daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos helps her daughter Ava make cookies at their home in Chicago, Illinois, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Decals on the back of Theresa Volpe's car show the make up of her family in Evanston, Illinois, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Decals on the back of Theresa Volpe's car show the make up of her family in Evanston, Illinois, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe listen to directions at a food pantry where they were volunteering with their son Jaidon Santos-Volpe in Evanston, Illinois, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe listen to directions at a food pantry where they were volunteering with their son Jaidon Santos-Volpe in Evanston, Illinois, December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd R) uses a paper towel tube to "trumpet in" the arrival of his two mothers Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and Mercedes Santos (L) during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. ...more
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd R) uses a paper towel tube to "trumpet in" the arrival of his two mothers Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and Mercedes Santos (L) during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe helps her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe get dressed at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe helps her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe get dressed at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) dances with his two mothers Theresa Volpe (L) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) dances with his two mothers Theresa Volpe (L) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) presents a Valentine's Day card to his two mothers Theresa Volpe (R) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (C) presents a Valentine's Day card to his two mothers Theresa Volpe (R) and Mercedes Santos during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Valentine's Day card made by Jaidon Santos-Volpe for his two mothers Theresa Volpe and Mercedes Santos is seen during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Valentine's Day card made by Jaidon Santos-Volpe for his two mothers Theresa Volpe and Mercedes Santos is seen during the Valentine's Day Ball at Baker Demonstration School in Wilmette, Illinois, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) arrives with her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe (L) and they are joined by her partner Mercedes Santos (R) to attend a Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois,...more
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) arrives with her son Jaidon Santos-Volpe (L) and they are joined by her partner Mercedes Santos (R) to attend a Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (C) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages with their daughter Ava at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. ...more
Theresa Volpe (C) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages with their daughter Ava at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (2nd R) sits with her daughter Ava (R) and son Jaidon (3rd R) while her partner Mercedes Santos responds to emails as they wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State...more
Theresa Volpe (2nd R) sits with her daughter Ava (R) and son Jaidon (3rd R) while her partner Mercedes Santos responds to emails as they wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe testifies before an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. Volpe is joined by her partner Mercedes Santos (R) and their children Ava (3rd R)...more
Theresa Volpe testifies before an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. Volpe is joined by her partner Mercedes Santos (R) and their children Ava (3rd R) and Jaidon (2nd R). Sitting next to Volpe is Illinois Sen. Heather Steans. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) look over emails as they wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. At...more
Theresa Volpe (2nd L) and her partner Mercedes Santos (L) look over emails as they wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. At right is their daughter Ava. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe (L) holds her daughter Ava (2nd L) while sitting beside her partner Mercedes Santos and their son Jaidon as they attend an Illinois Senate Executive Committee at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013....more
Theresa Volpe (L) holds her daughter Ava (2nd L) while sitting beside her partner Mercedes Santos and their son Jaidon as they attend an Illinois Senate Executive Committee at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd L) plays with his friend Sam Crawford-Cloonan (L) as his two mothers Theresa Volpe (C) and Mercedes Santos (2nd R) speak to their lawyer Erik Roldan as they wait for the start of a Senate Executive Committee hearing on...more
Jaidon Santos-Volpe (2nd L) plays with his friend Sam Crawford-Cloonan (L) as his two mothers Theresa Volpe (C) and Mercedes Santos (2nd R) speak to their lawyer Erik Roldan as they wait for the start of a Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe and her partner Mercedes Santos wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Theresa Volpe and her partner Mercedes Santos wait for the start of an an Illinois Senate Executive Committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe is joined by his two mothers Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe as they watch a performance by Jaidon's sister Ava (not in picture) at the "Beat Kitchen" in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe is joined by his two mothers Mercedes Santos (L) and Theresa Volpe as they watch a performance by Jaidon's sister Ava (not in picture) at the "Beat Kitchen" in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mercedes Santos (R) hugs her partner Theresa Volpe as they celebrate a vote by the Senate Executive committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. The Committee voted 8-5 to send...more
Mercedes Santos (R) hugs her partner Theresa Volpe as they celebrate a vote by the Senate Executive committee hearing on same-sex marriages at the Illinois State Legislature in Springfield, Illinois, January 3, 2013. The Committee voted 8-5 to send the bill to a full vote in the Senate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe rests his head on the hand of his mother Theresa Volpe as Mercedes Santos (L) watches at the "Beat Kitchen" in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jaidon Santos-Volpe rests his head on the hand of his mother Theresa Volpe as Mercedes Santos (L) watches at the "Beat Kitchen" in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Peek into Indian BPOs
Ever wondered what a typical BPO looks like? Take a look.
India this week
Snapshots of people who made the news and some of our best photos from the past week.
Protests against the Muslim Brotherhood
Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters near its headquarters in Cairo.
Nigeria's oil thieves
Thousands in Nigeria engage in a practice known locally as 'oil bunkering' - hacking into pipelines to steal and then refine crude.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.