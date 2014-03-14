Two sides to Crimea
A Crimean Tartar man stands in front of the Ukrainian national flag as he attends a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Crimean Tartar man stands in front of the Ukrainian national flag as he attends a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Ukraine protesters attend a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pro-Ukraine protesters attend a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Participants carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Participants carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People react to a military truck, believed to be Russian, during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People react to a military truck, believed to be Russian, during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man holds a map of the Soviet Union during a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man holds a map of the Soviet Union during a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ethnic Tartar women attend a pro-Ukraine rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ethnic Tartar women attend a pro-Ukraine rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Speakers and spectators carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Speakers and spectators carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man holds placard, which reads: "The referendum is illegal", during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man holds placard, which reads: "The referendum is illegal", during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Participants play accordions and hold placards in support of a referendum in Crimea during a rally in the Siberian city of Barnaul March 13, 2014. The placards read, (L-R) "Peace in Ukraine!" "We will not leave Crimea in peril!" and "Russia doesn't...more
Participants play accordions and hold placards in support of a referendum in Crimea during a rally in the Siberian city of Barnaul March 13, 2014. The placards read, (L-R) "Peace in Ukraine!" "We will not leave Crimea in peril!" and "Russia doesn't leave its own!" REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russian flags are hung from the front of a building at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Russian flags are hung from the front of a building at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man walks past a billboard urging people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man walks past a billboard urging people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. The placards read: "I Want to Live" (R) and "No to War". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. The placards read: "I Want to Live" (R) and "No to War". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Men walk past a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men walk past a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People hold a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic March 14, 2014. The placards read (L-R): "We don't betray our (people)!", "Crimea is Russia",...more
People hold a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic March 14, 2014. The placards read (L-R): "We don't betray our (people)!", "Crimea is Russia", "Yakutia is with you!", "Crimea, Yakutians are with you!". REUTERS/Viktor Everstov
Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Our best India photos from this week.
Best of the Paralympics
Highs and lows from the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi.
Deadly clash in Donetsk
Days before a referendum in Crimea, rival protesters fight in the eastern Ukrainian city.
Exercise Flintlock
Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.