Two years after Chavez
Visitors wait to enter late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Venezuelan soldier fires a cannon at 4:25 p.m., the time the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez was announced, during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of his death, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015....more
A woman holds a stamp with a picture of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez with words reading "redeemer of the poor", outside Chavez's mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elena Frias (2nd R), mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, and his daughter Rosa Virginia (C) react during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of the death of Chavez, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015....more
A woman walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The tomb of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez is seen during a ceremony commemorating the 2nd anniversary of his death, at the 4F military fort in Caracas March 5, 2015. The tomb reads, "Supreme commander of the Bolivarian Revolution"....more
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks out his window next to a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A motorcycle rides past a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, near his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand outside his mausoleum to pay tribute to him in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A child stands in front of a mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 4, 2015. The mural reads, "Commander. Independence or nothing." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman takes pictures inside a chapel dedicated to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, outside his mausoleum in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A giant mural depicting late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is seen on a building in Caracas March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man walks down a flight of stairs with tiles depicting the eyes of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
