Tycoon buys homeless lunch
A waiter serves dessert to a table of men listening to Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. Several hundred people showed up for...more
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao sings "We Are the World" during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men hold $300 in cash given to them by Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ernest St. Pierre yells as he finds out that he will not be given $300 by Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao performs magic tricks during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao stands with men to whom he has given $300 during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao (R) stands behind self-immolation victim Hao Huijun during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People applaud as they listen to Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao performs magic tricks during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao (R) stands behind self-immolation victim Chen Guo as she speaks during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
