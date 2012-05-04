Edition:
Tymoshenko through the years

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv </p>

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev </p>

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

<p>Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout </p>

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout

<p>Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin </p>

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Saturday, May 05, 2012

Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

