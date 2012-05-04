Tymoshenko through the years
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits near a lake outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko cuts tomatoes outside Kiev in this August 2001 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Yulia Tymoshenko gestures as she answers journalists' questions in front of the national TV building in Kiev, September 23, 2002. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv
Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (R) listens to Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko during a meeting with representatives of local governments in Kiev, April 26, 2005. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko sits inside a cockpit of a plane as she visits the Le Bourget air salon near Paris in this June 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) produces a pot out of loam in Kiev in this May 2005 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a reception to mark the birthday of her husband Oleksander in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) dances with her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko (L) looks at her husband Oleksander on his birthday in Kiev in this June 2010 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Yulia Tymoshenko smiles inside her cabinet on her second term's first working day as Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kiev in this December 19, 2007 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev
Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko greets her supporters in central Kiev, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko poses for a picture with her Labrador dog, named Boss, outside Kiev in this winter 2011 handout photo. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service/Handout
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko (C) waves to supporters after leaving the state prosecutor's office in Kiev May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (R) and her daughter Yevhenia attend a session at the Pecherskiy district court in Kiev October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011....more
A supporter of Ukrainian former-Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shout slogans while holding a picture of Tymoshenko in front of the prison where she is being held after being sentenced to seven years imprisonment, in Kiev November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko shows what she claims is an injury in the Kachanivska prison in Kharkiv, in this undated handout picture received by Reuters on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko blows a kiss to her supporters during her pre-election rally in Kiev September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Next Slideshows
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
Life in France
A look at the people and places that define France's unique culture.
A nuclear-free Japan
Japan shuts down its last working nuclear power reactor this weekend just over a year after a tsunami heavily damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Kentucky Derby hopefuls
The horses are saddled and geared up for the start of the Kentucky Derby.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.